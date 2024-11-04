5 Unforgettable Major League Rugby Tries from 2024

The Top 5 Most Unforgettable Rugby Tries of Major League Rugby. We've carefully selected and ranked the most thrilling and legendary tries from the 2024 Season. These are the moments that fans will discuss for years to come. Don't miss out on these legendary rugby tries!

