5-Run 1st Sinks Travs

August 8, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored five times in the first inning and went on to knock off the Arkansas Travelers 7-3 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs could not recover as the first five Naturals batters of the game all had hits. The only runs of the game for Arkansas scored on a leadoff home run by Jack Larsen and then a two run triple by Zach DeLoach with two out in the ninth. Josh Dye was the winner out of the Naturals bullpen, pitching three scoreless innings. Tyler Herb managed to last 5.2 innings after getting through the lengthy opening frame but was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Brewer Hicklen and Vinnie Pasquantino hit RBI doubles to open the scoring and then two batters later, Kevin Merrell hit a two run single putting the Naturals up by four just five batters into the game.

* Arkansas missed a chance to get back in the game in the second. They had two runners on base with one out but a flyout and strikeout ended the threat. They also left two runners on base in the third and fourth innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jack Larsen: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* SS Patrick Frick: 2-3, HBP, run

News and Notes

* Jack Larsen extended his hitting streak to all 11 games he has played with Arkansas.

* NW Arkansas clinched the season series from the Travs with the win.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with a 2:10 first pitch. Left-hander Holden Laws (0-0, 0.00) makes the start against righty Nolan Watson (2-1, 4.95) for the Naturals. It is Military Appreciation Day and a Family Sunday. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 8, 2021

5-Run 1st Sinks Travs - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.