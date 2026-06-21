5 Goals for Darren Smith?!?!
Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith equaled a USL Championship single-game record with five goals as he led Detroit City FC to a 6-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, with Kobe Hernandez-Foster also notching a goal and assist for the visitors.
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