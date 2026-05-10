5.9.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Bruno Rendón and Anthony Herbert rallied Indy Eleven to a 2-1 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night, bringing the hosts back from a halftime deficit after Jacksonville's Ahmad Al-Qaq had opened the scoring.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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