5.31.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Adam Luckhurst scored the lone goal of the match in the 82nd minute to give North Carolina FC a 1-0 away win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

