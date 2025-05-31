5.31.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Adam Luckhurst scored the lone goal of the match in the 82nd minute to give North Carolina FC a 1-0 away win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025
- Luckhurst's first professional goal lifts NCFC over Richmond - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Stays Perfect in Jägermeister Cup with 1-0 Win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Thwarted by Familiar Foe Loudoun United in USL Cup Play - Louisville City FC
- Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.