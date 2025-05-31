5.31.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goals from Azaad Liadi, Ollie Wright, Walter Varela and Mohamed Mohamed powered Portland Hearts of Pine to a 4-2 win over Detroit City FC, which struck back through Sebastián Guenzatti and Darren Smith, in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

