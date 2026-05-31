5.30.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Riley Bidois scored a pair of goals to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium as the hosts took their second consecutive victory and brought United's six-game undefeated streak to an end.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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