5.3.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The inaugural game in Centreville Bank Stadium ended in a scoreless draw between Rhode Island FC and San Antonio FC before a sellout crowd of 10,700 fans as San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sanchez recorded a five-save shutout for the visitors.
