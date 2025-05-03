5.3.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The inaugural game in Centreville Bank Stadium ended in a scoreless draw between Rhode Island FC and San Antonio FC before a sellout crowd of 10,700 fans as San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sanchez recorded a five-save shutout for the visitors.

