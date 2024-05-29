5.29.2024: Union Omaha vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Central Valley Fuego FC remains unbeaten in USL Jägermeister Cup play, holds Union Omaha scoreless for only third time this season with 0-0 draw at Werner Park; Omaha claim extra point with 4-1 penalty kick shootout victory - the Owls' second shootout victory in the 2024 competition.

