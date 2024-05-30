5.29.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay F.C. goalkeeper Antony Siaha recorded a six-save shutout as the hosts held Eastern Conference leader the Charleston Battery to a 0-0 draw at Cardinale Stadium to move into third place in the Western Conference.
