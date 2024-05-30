5.29.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

May 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Monterey Bay F.C. goalkeeper Antony Siaha recorded a six-save shutout as the hosts held Eastern Conference leader the Charleston Battery to a 0-0 draw at Cardinale Stadium to move into third place in the Western Conference.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.