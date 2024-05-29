5.29.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Wilson Harris bagged a brace to move to 10 goals on the season as Louisville City FC rolled to a 5-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Lynn Family Stadium, marking the fourth time LouCity had recorded at least five goals in the USL Championship at home this season.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
