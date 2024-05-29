Sports stats



United Soccer League Championship

5.29.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Wilson Harris bagged a brace to move to 10 goals on the season as Louisville City FC rolled to a 5-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Lynn Family Stadium, marking the fourth time LouCity had recorded at least five goals in the USL Championship at home this season.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central