5.29.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Wilson Harris bagged a brace to move to 10 goals on the season as Louisville City FC rolled to a 5-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Lynn Family Stadium, marking the fourth time LouCity had recorded at least five goals in the USL Championship at home this season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.