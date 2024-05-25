5.25.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored with five minutes to play to lift the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn the Rowdies a second consecutive league win and give Jennings eight goals so far this regular season.

