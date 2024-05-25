5.25.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Eight saves from Spokane Velocity FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, four from Greenville Triumph SC goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg sees scoreless draw advance to penalty kick shootout; Triumph SC claims extra point with 5-4 shootout victory at ONE Spokane Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.