5.25.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Eight saves from Spokane Velocity FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, four from Greenville Triumph SC goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg sees scoreless draw advance to penalty kick shootout; Triumph SC claims extra point with 5-4 shootout victory at ONE Spokane Stadium.
