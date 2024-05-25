5.25.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Sacramento Republic FC extended its undefeated start to 11 games but was held to a scoreless draw by Birmingham Legion FC at Heart Health Park as Republic FC was held scoreless for the first time in 19 games across all competitions dating back to the 2023 season.
