5.25.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rhode Island FC and Louisville City FC played to a scoreless draw at Beirne Stadium as RIFC earned a point for the seventh time in its first 11 games of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.