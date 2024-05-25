5.25.2024: Orange County SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Florian Valot scored his second goal of the season before a late penalty kick by Zach Ryan sealed a 2-0 victory for Loudoun United FC against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, the second win for United across league and Open Cup competition this season against OCSC.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2024
- Hounds off Target in Memphis Defeat - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Soul Earn Draw In Davis Against Cal Storm - Oakland Roots
- Jennings Tallies Late Winner, Rowdies Best Las Vegas - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hounds off Target in Memphis Defeat - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Miami FC Doomed by Second Half Mistakes in 0-4 Loss to North Carolina FC - Miami FC
- Marlon, Jimenez Score as Memphis Grabs 2-0 Victory Over Pittsburgh - Memphis 901 FC
- North Carolina FC Scores Four Second-Half Goals to Earn First Road Win of 2024 With Clean Sheet in Miami - North Carolina FC
- Blake Scores A Pair To Lead Indy Over Defending Champs - Indy Eleven
- Rising Falls, 2-1, in Indy to Eleven - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rhode Island FC Holds Louisville City FC to Scoreless Draw - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity's Unbeaten in Five After Drawing at Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Player Jairo Henriquez Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Blanked at Home by Loudoun
- OCSC Loses to Loudoun United FC 2-0
- Orange County SC Falls 2-1 to Oakland Roots SC in Hayward
- OCSC Lose to Oakland 2-1
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Clashes with Northern California Foe Oakland Roots Sc