5.25.2024: Orange County SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Florian Valot scored his second goal of the season before a late penalty kick by Zach Ryan sealed a 2-0 victory for Loudoun United FC against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, the second win for United across league and Open Cup competition this season against OCSC.

