5.25.2024: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Nanan Houssou and Greg Hurst scored first-half goals as New Mexico United rallied from an early deficit to take a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Isotopes Park for the side's fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

