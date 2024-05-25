5.25.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video







Marlon Santos scored his fifth goal in the past four games while Oscar Jimenez scored his first goal for Memphis 901 FC as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at AutoZone Park to move Memphis' league undefeated streak to five games.

