5.25.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Marlon Santos scored his fifth goal in the past four games while Oscar Jimenez scored his first goal for Memphis 901 FC as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at AutoZone Park to move Memphis' league undefeated streak to five games.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 25, 2024
- Hounds off Target in Memphis Defeat - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Soul Earn Draw In Davis Against Cal Storm - Oakland Roots
- Jennings Tallies Late Winner, Rowdies Best Las Vegas - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hounds off Target in Memphis Defeat - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Miami FC Doomed by Second Half Mistakes in 0-4 Loss to North Carolina FC - Miami FC
- Marlon, Jimenez Score as Memphis Grabs 2-0 Victory Over Pittsburgh - Memphis 901 FC
- North Carolina FC Scores Four Second-Half Goals to Earn First Road Win of 2024 With Clean Sheet in Miami - North Carolina FC
- Blake Scores A Pair To Lead Indy Over Defending Champs - Indy Eleven
- Rising Falls, 2-1, in Indy to Eleven - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rhode Island FC Holds Louisville City FC to Scoreless Draw - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity's Unbeaten in Five After Drawing at Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Player Jairo Henriquez Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Marlon, Jimenez Score as Memphis Grabs 2-0 Victory Over Pittsburgh
- Memphis 901 FC's Third Annual Open Community Training Kicks off Summer of Community Outreach
- Memphis 901 FC Prepares for Strength vs. Strength Matchup against Pittsburgh
- Lapa Scores Last-Minute Winner as Memphis 901 FC Bests El Paso 2-1
- Lapa Scores Last-Minute Winner as Memphis 901 FC Bests El Paso 2-1