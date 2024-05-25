5.25.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights
May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Pair of stoppage time goals enough to propel Lexington SC to incredible 4-3 victory against 10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, top of Central Group standings.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2024
- Jacks Tie Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, 2-2, in USL Jägermeister Cup - Charlotte Independence
- Greenville Triumph Edges Spokane Velocity in Penalty Kick Shootout - Greenville Triumph SC
- Greenville Triumph Edges Spokane Velocity in Penalty Kick Shootout - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison Win at Home in the Third Round of the Jägermeister Cup - Forward Madison FC
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Narrowly Falls to the Richmond Kickers - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Forward Madison Win at Home in the Third Round of the Jägermeister Cup - Forward Madison FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Looks to Bounce Back against Greenville on Saturday - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Malango, Marsh Score in Back-and-Forth Battle Against Lexington SC
- USL Jägermeister Cup Continues at CHI Memorial Stadium
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Drop Road Match Against South Georgia Tormenta
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sign Former USL League One Champion Owen Green
- Lukic Launches Red Wolves Past Richmond in Jägermeister Cup Win