5.25.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

May 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Pair of stoppage time goals enough to propel Lexington SC to incredible 4-3 victory against 10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, top of Central Group standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.