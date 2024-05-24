5.24.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Michee Ngalina and Deshane Beckford scored either side of halftime as Hartford Athletic rallied for a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Trinity Health Stadium, breaking a five-game losing streak in league play after Adrian Rebollar had put the visitors ahead after 18 minutes.

