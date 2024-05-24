5.24.2024: FC Tulsa vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miche-Naider Chery's second goal of the season lifted Oakland Roots SC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to earn the visitors their second consecutive victory as goalkeeper Paul Blanchette posted s three-save shutout.

