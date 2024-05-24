5.24.2024: Charleston Battery vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Amando Moreno scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal of the night as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point to end the Battery's undefeated start to the season and give Wilmer Cabrera a win in his first game as Locomotive Head Coach.
