5.24.2024: Charleston Battery vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Amando Moreno scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal of the night as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 2-1 victory against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point to end the Battery's undefeated start to the season and give Wilmer Cabrera a win in his first game as Locomotive Head Coach.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.