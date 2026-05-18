5.17.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Nil Vinyals scored the only goal as Spokane Velocity FC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Sunday evening at ONE Spokane Stadium as the hosts held firm despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second half.
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