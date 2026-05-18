5.17.2026: FC Naples vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Julian Cisneros scored a stoppage-time equalizer before Joshua Grant made the decisive save in a penalty shootout to send FC Naples to a 3-1 victory from the spot against Sporting Club Jacksonville after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Sunday evening.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 17, 2026

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