5.17.2025: Miami FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Lucas Melano's assist on Francisco Bonfiglio fourth-minute score, coupled with his 34th-minute winner proved enough to send Miami FC to a 2-1 victory against visiting Loudoun United FC at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, stretching the hosts' unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches in USL Championship play.







