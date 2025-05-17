5.17.2025: Miami FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Lucas Melano's assist on Francisco Bonfiglio fourth-minute score, coupled with his 34th-minute winner proved enough to send Miami FC to a 2-1 victory against visiting Loudoun United FC at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, stretching the hosts' unbeaten streak to four consecutive matches in USL Championship play.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025
- Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Run to Four with 3-0 Win over Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- FC Tulsa Head to Kentucky to Take on USL Championship Newcomers Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Bodie Ford - New Mexico United
- LouCity Opponent Eintracht Frankfurt Qualifies for UEFA Champions League - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Miami FC Looking for Revenge and Their Third Straight Win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Snags First Home Win of the Season against a Pair of Familiar Faces
- Make It 6 Straight for Miami FC U20 as They Take Down Hollywood FC Academy in a Close One
- Miami FC U20 Seeking Their Sixth Win in a Row to Keep Their Perfect Season Alive
- Miami FC Picks up their First Win of the Season After a Hot First Half