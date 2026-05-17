5.16.2026: Corpus Christi vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Second-half substitute Rémi Cabral scored the lone goal of the match in the 80th minute and Alex Tambakis recorded four saves to lead FC Tulsa to a 1-0 win over Corpus Christi FC at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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