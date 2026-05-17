5.16.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







San Antonio FC scored from a corner kick that was headed home by Santiago Suárez on the stroke of halftime to earn a 1-0 win over One Knoxville SC at Covenant Health Park, taking the visitors to the top of Group 3 with five points through Round 2 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







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