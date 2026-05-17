5.16.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Birmingham Legion FC took an extra point after winning the penalty shootout 3-2 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation with Sebastián Saucedo and Greyson Mercer exchanging second-half goals at CHI Memorial Stadium in Group 3 action of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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