5.16.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Birmingham Legion FC took an extra point after winning the penalty shootout 3-2 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation with Sebastián Saucedo and Greyson Mercer exchanging second-half goals at CHI Memorial Stadium in Group 3 action of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Drops Hard-Fought USL Cup Match against Hartford Athletic - Brooklyn FC
- Two Second-Half Strikes Lift Hartford Athletic over Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Play - Hartford Athletic
- Miami FC Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Cup Match at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Battery Run Riot in Richmond, Four Different Goalscorers in 4-Nil Win - Charleston Battery
- Late Yamazaki Goal Lifts Detroit City FC Past Forward Madison - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in 2-1 Loss at Portland Hearts of Pine - Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. One Knoxville SC - San Antonio FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits League One Leaders Omaha - Louisville City FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to USL League One Club Portland Hearts of Pine for Second Game of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Birmingham Legion FC Launches "Strike While It's Hot" Ticket Campaign Ahead of May 7 Match
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls, 0-1, to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Weather-Delayed Home Opener
- Birmingham Legion FC Sign Jamaican International Nico Brown
- Birmingham Legion FC Sign Gevork Diarbian for 2026 Season
- Birmingham Legion FC Adds Proven USL Goal Scorer Romario Williams