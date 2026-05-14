5.13.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Sergio Ors scored a great solo effort in the 84th minute to cap Union Omaha's comeback 2-1 win over One Knoxville SC after Diego Gutiérrez scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season to equalize following John Murphy's opener for the home side in the 13th minute at Covenant Health Park.







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