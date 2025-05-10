5.10.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Antony Siaha posted a six-save shutout for Hartford Athletic as the hosts played to a 0-0 draw against Detroit City FC at Trinity Health Stadium, a result that extended Le Rouge's undefeated streak in league play to five games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

