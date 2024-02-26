4th Spring Wing Fest Returns to SRP Park

February 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, will be the location of the popular 4th Annual Spring Wing Fest on Saturday, March 23rd from 1pm-5pm. Spring Wing Fest will feature regional Food Trucks in the outfield, inflatables for the kids and live music presented by HD98.3 & KICKS 99.

"We love hosting festivals at SRP Park and this is one of our favorites featuring great food, live music and fun for all," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We look forward to this being one of the best Spring Wing Fests to date!"

Guests can enjoy the best Food Trucks in the Southeast as they battle it out to see who will be named the Augusta Wing-Off Champ and win $1,000. The Spring Wing Fest combines live music from local CSRA Blue Grass Band Hired Hands, great wings, cold beer, delicious fare and food trucks for a clucking good time. Enjoy a cornhole tournament and the views from the field of SRP Park.

Tickets are on sale now online only , NO PHONE ORDERS. Guests can purchase tickets for $10 + taxes & fees, and kids 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Tickets provide entry into Festival. Delicious Fare, Wings and Beverages will be available for additional cost.

Parking for Spring Wing Fest will be $5 at the Stadium Deck across from SRP Park. Parking can be purchased online while getting your ticket(s) to Spring Wing Fest at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Spring Wing Fest Lineup:

Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Cost:

Tickets: $10 +taxes & fees

Kids 10 and under are FREE with a ticket adult

Stadium Deck Parking: $5

Click Here: https://bit.ly/Spring_Wing_Fest

For those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Kent Murphy at [email protected].

The GreenJackets 2024 Game Schedule is out and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Full, Half, and 20-Game Season Ticket Membership Plans are available now, plus many Group Outing Opportunities await at SRP Park for 2024!

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #4 in the Carolina League in attendance and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,196 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park College Baseball Showcase featuring Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Baseball, High School Baseball Showcase, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets tickets, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 26, 2024

4th Spring Wing Fest Returns to SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.