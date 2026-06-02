4th Quarter Was ALL Storm Special Teams
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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12 unanswered points in the 4th from Orlando's Special Teams proved to be the secret sauce for the win in Week 10.
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United Football League Stories from June 2, 2026
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