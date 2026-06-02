4th Quarter Was ALL Storm Special Teams

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







12 unanswered points in the 4th from Orlando's Special Teams proved to be the secret sauce for the win in Week 10.

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