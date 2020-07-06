4th Annual National Anthem Contest Set

The Carolina Thunderbirds are hosting their 4th Annual National Anthem Contest through the month of July. With the covid-19, we aren't able to do the contest at a location.

This year we ask those who are interested in trying out to perform the National Anthem at a Carolina Thunderbirds to submit a video.

We are looking for singers, performers; those who play guitar, violin, or any musical instrument.

Please submit a video of you performing the National Anthem to Kaitlyn at [email protected]

A panel of judges will narrow it down to our 15 lucky contestants who will have the chance to perform at a Carolina Thunderbirds game.

