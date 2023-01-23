4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting January 30th

MOLINE, IL - Next Monday, January 30th, the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9AM and 7PM to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm's February 3rd and February 4th games.

Brushes, paint and all materials necessary for painting names will be provided and the event is free.

Officials from the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will be on location at Vibrant Arena Monday the 30th from 11AM-12PM for media availability.

The Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night game will be played Saturday February 4th. The team will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

Fans can get tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Radar's Birthday (February 3) at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

