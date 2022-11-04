4th Annual CSRA Walk for Water Slated for Saturday, November 12th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children across the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.

The CSRA Walk for Water 2022 will bring together teams of participants from both sides of the Savannah River and from all walks of life, as we boldly battle the global water crisis which affects 2.1 billion people around the world. Together, we can make a real difference by bringing safe water to people in need. Register or donate today. The walk starts at 9 AM (gates open at 8 AM).

Walk will take place RAIN or SHINE.

Event Details

Who: Teams and Individuals throughout the CSRA are invited to participate in the CSRA Walk for Water

When: Saturday, November 12th, 2022

What: 2022 #CSRAWalk4Water

Where: SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Why: Hundreds will rally together to bring hope to those who lack access to safe water by participating in the 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water. The CSRA Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the three-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries. Start and finish at SRP Park, North Augusta, SC. The route of the Walk will cross the 13th Street Bridge. Then via Riverwalk, participants will proceed to 6th Street, then to St. Paul's Church. From St. Paul's, they will continue to Reynolds Street before returning to the 13th Street Bridge, with the finish being at SRP Park.

Time: Gates open at 8am, Walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

Registration: $25 for adults includes t-shirt, $10 for youth, children six and under are free

Register Online: www.csrawalk4water.com

Impact: In many areas of the globe, women and children spend 2-3 hours walking to collect water every day. In most cases, their walk is one to four miles, and the water they collect is not safe for drinking. At the 2021 CSRA Walk for Water, we will walk in honor of our neighbors worldwide who walk to collect water every day and raise funds to bring safe, clean water to communities around the world in a sustainable way.

