4th Annual Ballpark Craft Beer Festival at NBT Bank Stadium: Everything You Need to Know

September 24, 2018 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The 4th Annual Ballpark Craft Beer Festival presented by CSEA will be held this Saturday, September 29th at NBT Bank Stadium. The Festival will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with early admission at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders. General admission tickets are $40 in advance, $50 on the day of the event, and VIP tickets are $50 in advance, $60 on the day of the event. The festival is RAIN or SHINE.

All attendees will receive a commemorative 2018 Ballpark Craft Beer Festival tasting glass upon entry, which they can use to sample over 100 beers from more than 50 craft breweries. The festival features some of the most sought-after breweries in the craft beer world, breweries include:

- Prison City

- Equilibrium

- Interboro

- KCBC

- Other Half

- Mikkeller NYC

- Fiddlehead

- Evil Twin

- Captain Lawrence

- Industrial Arts

- Grimm

- Lord Hobo

- Lawsons Finest Liquids

- Sloop

- Thin Man

All beer lovers will also have the opportunity to try some local brews in the Visit Syracuse "Keeping It Local Lounge", located in the Hank Sauer Room. The Keeping it Local Lounge will feature:

- Eastwood Brewing Co.

- IBU Brewery

- Buried Acorn Brewing Co.

- Anything But Beer Brewery

- Full Boar Craft Brewery & Tap Room

- Stout Beard Brewing Co.

- Willow Rock Brewing Co.

- Sahm Brewing Co.

- Local 315 Brewing Co.

The right field party deck will be transformed into the Rocky's Cigar's "Spirit and Cigar" deck featuring handcrafted cigars from Rocky's Cigars, and local distiller - Last Shot Distillery from Skaneateles.

Tim Forbes will be performing live acoustical music on the concourse and NBT Bank Stadium's own DJ Double play will be spinning tunes by request from his twitter account all day.

In addition, all attendees will have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field. Batting practice will cost $10 for 10 pitches and will run until 6 p.m. Designated Drivers receive free admission.

Tickets for the Ballpark Craft Beer Festival are available now at 315-474-7833 or at the NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online anytime at ballparkbrewfestcny.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2018

4th Annual Ballpark Craft Beer Festival at NBT Bank Stadium: Everything You Need to Know - Syracuse Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.