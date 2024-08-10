Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

48-Yd Pickup from Fervius Sets up 2nd Alouettes TD: CFL

August 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Fervius picks up a 48-yd gain to set up the Als for their second major of the night.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central