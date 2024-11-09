Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

48-Yard Rush for Wilson Sets up 3rd Bombers TD: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Terry Wilson picks up 48 yards on a huge rush, to set up the Blue Bombers for a 7-yard Nic Demski touchdown.
