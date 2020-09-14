460 Battle Brings Communities Together

Roanoke, VA - There's nothing like a battle to bring people together for a greater purpose. Blue Eagle Credit Union, the Lynchburg Hillcats, and the Salem Red Sox have planned a rivalry baseball game to:

Bring back baseball locally and have some fun!

Unify communities with a little friendly competition!

Recognize some of the key 'players' in making our communities a great place to live, work, and PLAY!

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Eagle Credit Union to rekindle the 460 Rivalry with the Hillcats and the city of Lynchburg. This inaugural game will be a bright spot in 2020 and something that we can continue each year to honor these two great communities." Allen Lawrence, General Manager, Salem Red Sox.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The teams are being drafted currently and will be announced soon. Teams will be made up of local 'celebrity MVPs'.

Admission is free, thanks to Blue Eagle Credit Union's sponsorship, but limited to the first 1,000 fans. Don't miss the action, reserve your tickets early by going online to https://www.milb.com/salem/events/blue-eagle-460-battle. Donations will be accepted at the gate to benefit the American Red Cross and the United Way (in both Lynchburg and Roanoke). Both of these organizations have local programs instrumental in supporting the financial, medical, family, safety, and education aspects of our communities. "Elevating awareness and support for the Red Cross and United Way is a big part of the game - and we're hoping we hit a home run for them both with donations." shared Laurissa Grubb, Director of Marketing for Blue Eagle Credit Union.

Andrew Alegre, Brand Ambassador for Blue Eagle Credit Union added "We've partnered with the Hillcats and Red Sox for years. We choose to do so because we share common values and a desire to see our communities prosper. We love finding unique and fun ways to get the job done!"

Though this inaugural game will be held in Salem, there's talk that the game would rotate between the two cities. Matt Klein, Assistant General Manager for the Lynchburg Hillcats comments "We couldn't be more excited to ramp up the 460 rivalry with The Salem Red Sox and The Lynchburg Hillcats all in the name of "Community". A wonderful opportunity to connect two great cities, collaborate with Blue Eagle Credit Union, and compete on the "diamond" by celebrating members of each community that play a vital role in making our cities "move and shake!"

Game Day Bonus - The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a limited edition 460 Community Battle t-shirt! Visit the Blue Eagle Credit Union table on game day for additional giveaways (while supplies last). Not a Blue Eagle Credit Union member yet? See what they have for you on game day! You won't want to miss it.

