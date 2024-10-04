#41 Rimouski Océanic 5 Cape Breton Eagles 2 - 04-10-2024
October 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Rimouski Oceanic YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Rimouski Oceanic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Wildcats Rebound with 5-1 Win in Bathurst - Moncton Wildcats
- Winning Ways Continue in Home Opener - Halifax Mooseheads
- Eagles Edged by Océanic in Sydney - Cape Breton Eagles
- Isles in WildTown for Sunday Funday Face-Off - Moncton Wildcats
- Eagles and Océanic Primed for Big Early Season Showdown - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles and Océanic Primed for Big Early Season Showdown - Cape Breton Eagles
- Sea Dogs Promote Travis Crickard to General Manager - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Home Opener Tonight in Halifax - Halifax Mooseheads
- Charlottetown Islanders Fall to Quebec Remparts Despite Inspired Late Push - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rimouski Oceanic Stories
- Oceanic to Wear Commemorative Jerseys for Opening Game of the 2009 MasterCard Memorial Cup
- Sidney Crosby Named Canadian Hockey League Player of the Week