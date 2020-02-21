$4 Tickets to Go Watch the Ice Bears with Louie on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Louie is continuing his support of Springfield college athletics this Saturday, February 22, when the Missouri State Ice Bears take on the Northern Illinois University Huskies at 7:00 p.m.

All fans who ask for the "Springfield Cardinals Special" at the Jordan Valley Ice Park Box Office inside the arena's east entrance will receive 50% off General Admission tickets. With the discount, G.A. tickets for the game will cost just $4.00.

Louie and Springfield Cardinals representatives will be inside Jordan Valley Ice Park during the game, where Louie will lead the ceremonial puck drop and participate in the Mad Man Hair Salon Shootout after the first period.

Fans can come spin the Cardinals Prize Wheel, discover their perfect 2020 RED Access Membership adventure, pick up 2020 Cardinals schedules and more. So throw on your favorite Cardinals Cap with your maroon and join us to root on the Ice Bears on Saturday!

There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased using the "Springfield Cardinals Special." The "Springfield Cardinals Special" cannot be combined with any other offer and is only good while tickets are available. Tickets must be ordered in person by requesting the "Springfield Cardinals Special" ticket offer to receive the discount.

For more information about the Missouri State Ice Bears, visit www.missouristatehockey.com.

