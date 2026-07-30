4 Straight Wins: Coywolves Host Orlando City B Saturday at Reese Stadium

Published on July 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







The Coywolves keep winning.

Fresh off a 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew 2, CT United FC returns to Reese Stadium this Saturday, August 1, to host Orlando City B at 7 p.m. Winners of four straight and eight of their last 10 matches, the Coywolves have climbed into eighth place in the Eastern Conference and continue to strengthen their playoff position.

Playoff Battle at Reese Stadium Saturday's match marks the first and only meeting between CT United and Orlando City B this season. With both clubs currently occupying playoff positions, every point matters as the postseason race enters its final stretch.

Players to Watch Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg delivered one of his best performances of the season last week, making a remarkable penalty kick double-save before commanding the box throughout the match.

Defender Andre Applewhaite scored the match-winning goal while contributing on both ends of the field with an outstanding defensive performance.

Captain Alex Monis continued his stellar campaign, converting a first-half penalty for his seventh goal of the season to keep the Coywolves rolling.

Small Business Saturday Celebrate Small Business Saturday at Reese Stadium by exploring CT United's Small Business Expo during Fan Fest before kickoff. Meet local vendors from across Connecticut and help support the businesses that make our communities stronger.

Bring the Whole Crew for Less Take advantage of our 2-for-1 ticket offer for Saturday's match! Simply select at least two tickets at checkout and enter promo code FAMILY to unlock the discount.

Don't miss your chance to experience one of the hottest teams in MLS NEXT Pro as the Coywolves look to extend their winning streak.







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