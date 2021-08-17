4-Run Fifth the Difference in Loss to Voyagers Monday

Missoula, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves in the lead after tacking a run on the board in the third to give Monday's series finale opposite the Great Falls Voyagers a different feel. After falling into large holes early in the two previous games, Missoula was able to stay out of the big inning. A few clutch swings with two-outs from Great Falls in the fifth however would prove to be the difference on this night as the Voyagers would complete the sweep in an 9-7 win.

With two outs recorded in the fifth, Breydon Daniel, Jackson Raper, and Jason Mathews would drive in runs in consecutive at-bats on a single, double, and triple to give the Voyagers a 9-4 advantage. The triple for Raper put the finishing touches on what was a torrid stretch against the PaddleHeads finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. The North Carolina native was 10-for-20 over his last 4 games against Missoula with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs in at stretch.

The Voyagers would grab an early 3-0 advantage in the first to set the tone. Mathews, Ben Norman, and Kyle Crowl would bring in runs in consecutive at-bats in the frame to get the offense going. Norman, and Crowl were both 2-for-4 and Mathews would finish the day 2-for-5.

Missoula would have an answer in the next 2 innings scoring 4 runs. Zach Almond would get the offense going in the second with a double into left centerfield that scored Nick Gatewood. After an RBI groundout from Jared Akins, Cameron Thompson would tie the game at 3 with a single up the middle. In the next half, Almond would give Missoula their only lead of the night with a sacrifice fly into left center that made the score 5-4.

Almond was 3-for-4 in the losing effort with a pair of RBIs.

Great Falls grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the third scoring a pair to make the score 6-5. Michael Deeb would bring home one on a sacrifice fly to center prior to an RBI groundout from Jacob Olson. The Voyagers would never relinquish the lead from that point on.

Jared Akins cut into the deficit in the sixth with a two-run blast to cut the Voyagers lead to 9-6. The Southern California native finished the night 1-for-2 with 4 driven-in. Akins has been on an outstanding stretch over his last 4 finishing 10-for-18 with 7 driven-in.

Matt Mogollon provided a bright spot in the Missoula pen down the stretch holding the Great Falls offense in check over 2 2/3 innings. The former Mariners farmhand would not allow a single run over those frames allowing only 1 hit.

Going into an off-day Tuesday, Missoula (50-24) (15-12), and Idaho Falls (49-26) (15-12) both trail the Billings Mustangs (34-40) (16-10) by 1 game in the second half standings. All 3 teams have struggled in recent days as Missoula and Idaho Falls have both lost 3 straight with the Mustangs dropping 5 in a row.

Things will not get an easier for the PaddleHeads who will welcome the Boise Hawks (36-39) (16-11) to the Garden City Wednesday to open a 3-game series. Boise has been on a roll in recent weeks to lead the second half standings in the south having won 7 of their last 10. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

