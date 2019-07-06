4 Larks Make All Star Team

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce four of our players have been selected to the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Team. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Larks players that have been selected to the team are Zack Gregory, Wyatt Ulrich, Dominic Arias and Hunter Kloke.

Infielder Zack Gregory (University of Arkansas) is leading the Northwoods League in on-base percentage at .542. He is hitting .340 with 36 hits including 7 doubles, 18 runs batted in, 37 walks and 11 stolen bases.

"Number-wise no one else deserves it more than Zack, in my opinion he's the best lead off hitter in the league," Larks head coach Sean Repay said. "When we have our best games offensively Zack is always involved early. He's great at setting the tone for the rest of the team."

Pitcher Dominic Arias (Chicago State University) has appeared in six games for the Larks this season while starting in three games. In 27 innings pitched Arias has 21 strikeouts, a 2.00 ERA, one save, and a record of 3-1.

"Dom is a leader and not enough people give him credit for it," Repay said. "He's always wanting to be better and he wants our team to be better. He's developed a cutter that has made him one of the better pitchers on our staff. He's an absolute hidden gem and I'm happy for him to be able to showcase his talents at the All-Star game."

Outfielder Wyatt Ulrich (St. Johns) has earned an All-Star spot in his third season with the Larks. In 37 games played he has posted a .296 batting average with 7 doubles, 23 runs batted in and 28 walks. He has also stole 16 bases while posting a .415 on base percentage.

"I've never been happier for a player to make the All-Star game," Repay said. "He comes from a small division III school and has been on a temporary contract for the last three years. He's been at the top of the league in stolen bases and RBIs, there's no one in the outfield more deserving than Wyatt, he just goes about everything the right way."

Pitcher Hunter Kloke (Indiana University Southeast) has appeared in nine games for the Larks while starting five of them. In 35.1 innings pitched Kloke has 37 strikeouts with a 4.58 ERA and one save.

"Hunter is one of the tougher left-handed arms in the league," Repay said. "He's a small school kid that no one really knows about. He's a competitor and always competes at a high level. He wants to win for us more than for himself, he just has a great attitude."

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

