Enjoy a fun night out at the ballpark, and save in the process with the Wind Surge Food 4-Pack! The Food 4-Pack includes 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, and 4 regular found sodas of your choice for only $28 + tax. This option is a separate voucher that can be purchased alongside your game ticket for Tuesday or Wednesday games.

The Food 4-Pack is available for Tuesday or Wednesday home games only, and must be used on the selected game the voucher was purchased for (i.e., meal voucher purchased for a Tuesday game can only be used on that Tuesday game). Fans must purchase the pack in advance of the game date, either online or at the box office.

To purchase your Food 4-Pack, click here or stop by the Wind Surge Box Office, located at 275 S. McLean Blvd.

If you have questions, please call the box office at 316-221-8000.

