Reno, NV - After consulting local ambassadors and drawing from community landmarks, the Reno Aces announced the much-anticipated release of an alternate on-field hat today to pay homage to "The Biggest Little City in the World."

The cap and logo are a mix of old and new - to celebrate the rich city pride of Reno.

The "BLC" across the fitted New Era cap is in reference to Reno's "Biggest Little City in the World" nickname which dates back to the early 1900s, while the font used is modeled after the New Reno arch located on North Virginia Street.

The star atop of the logo, not only draws from the current arch but is in respect to clear Nevada skies and city art such as the "Reno Star Cosmic Thistle."

The hat uses the Aces color scheme, yet draws its dominant hue from the red suits of a traditional deck of cards.

"Reno has accepted our team and myself personally as they have with so many others. Our city has been through a lot and we will persevere and succeed again and again because of our pride in community," Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "This is our home and we wanted to create a hat that represents not just Aceball but all of you who make our community special." "We are incredibly thankful to be a part of this community, and wanted to design something that was made to honor the proud past of Reno, Nevada and celebrate the things that make it thrive," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "Whenever we wear this hat, it is a reminder we support the pride, vision, and ambition of the Biggest Little City in the World, just as it has always supported us."

In addition to the on-field hat, limited edition BLC city pride gear is currently available online at the Reno Aces Team Shop. Get yourself an authentic BLC on-field alternate hat, an adjustable BLC hat, a BLC t-shirt, or pre-order a BLC sweatshirt.

The hat release is accompanied by a city pride BLC video, informational graphic, and BLC assets available for download and viewing on Dropbox. Visit the BLC webpage to view more assets as well.

The organization worked closely with long-time community members, partners, and leaders on the video. The script, for instance, was co-written by long-time Aces team photographer, David Calvert. The team worked closely with New West Distributors, The ROW, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office among others to help display the hard-working people of our community.

