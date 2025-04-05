4.5.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Keegan Tingey scored an outstanding long-range strike before Riley Bidois added a second late to send Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Segra Field, giving Loudoun its fourth win in five league outings to start the 2025 season.
