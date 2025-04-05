Sports stats



USLSL USL Super League

4.5.2025: Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Conor Donovan scored a stoppage-time equalizer after Evan Conway had begun the comeback as North Carolina FC earned a 2-2 draw against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, with the visitors rallying from a two-goal deficit after an own goal and Edward Kizza's finish early in the second half had put the Boys in Blue on top.

