4.5.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Detroit City FC and Monterey Bay FC played to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium as Monterey Bay goalkeeper Nico Campuzano recorded a four-save shutout for the visitors.
