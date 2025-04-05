Sports stats



4.5.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC and Monterey Bay FC played to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium as Monterey Bay goalkeeper Nico Campuzano recorded a four-save shutout for the visitors.
