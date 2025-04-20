4.20.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Goals from Christian Chaney, Bachir Ndiaye and Jon Bakero powered the Charlotte Independence in Head Coach Mike Jeffries' 400th career match to a 3-2 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC despite goals from Mason Tunbridge and Sebastián Vivas for the visitors at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.