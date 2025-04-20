4.20.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals from Christian Chaney, Bachir Ndiaye and Jon Bakero powered the Charlotte Independence in Head Coach Mike Jeffries' 400th career match to a 3-2 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC despite goals from Mason Tunbridge and Sebastián Vivas for the visitors at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
